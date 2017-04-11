The windows of parked school buses in Nesconset were smashed and fire extinguishers were discharged inside the vehicles, causing more than $50,000 in damage, Suffolk County police said.
The vandalism of 30 buses took place between March 16 and March 30 in a lot at 70 Southern Blvd., police said.
Anyone with information on the vandalism was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police said.
