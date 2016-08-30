The Lloyd Harbor man accused of killing his mother in their backyard earlier this month not only drowned her, but also strangled her and likely beat her, a Suffolk County prosecutor said Tuesday morning.

Denis D. Cullen Jr., 23, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with second-degree murder in the Aug. 17 death of Elizabeth Cullen, 63. Prosecutors had said that Cullen got his mother in a headlock by the side of their pool and walked her into the deep end, drowning her — but Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla said there was more to it than that.

An autopsy showed she was asphyxiated not only by drowning but by neck compression, Biancavilla said. In addition, her scalp had several cuts and her body was “covered” in bruises, he said, suggesting a protracted struggle before Cullen dragged his mother into the pool.

“The evidence against Mr. Cullen, judge, is overwhelming, to the say the least,” Biancavilla said to Suffolk County Court Judge Stephen Braslow.

Mother and son argued in the house about whether he was taking prescribed medication, and then Denis Cullen went to the pool, Biancavilla said. His mother followed him there and the argument intensified, he said.

Cullen told detectives during a videotaped confession that he was surprised by how much a woman as small as his mother could struggle while she drowned, Biancavilla said in court Tuesday.

Without explanation, Braslow replaced Cullen’s assigned attorney, Steve Fondulis of Port Jefferson, with John Halverson of Patchogue.

“I don’t believe arraignment is the place to try the case,” Halverson said in court.

He asked Braslow to order a psychiatric evaluation of his client and to put him on a suicide watch, and Braslow agreed.

After the arraignment, Halverson said a psychiatric defense is possible.

Biancavilla, however, said that when Cullen was talking about the killing with detectives, “He knew exactly what he was doing.”