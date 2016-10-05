An off-duty Suffolk County police officer was drinking at a bar before he fatally struck another motorist while traveling the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in West Islip last week and left other motorists slamming on their brakes and swerving to avoid a crash, prosecutors allege.

Robert Scheuerer, 24, an officer in the Third Precinct in Bay Shore, is not currently facing any charges related to drinking and driving, but was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of reckless endangerment in the Sept. 27 crash. He pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $150,000.

“At this point, we have reason to believe the defendant was drinking at a bar prior to the crash,” said Assistant District Attorney Marc Lindemann, according to a transcript of Scheuerer’s hospital arraignment released Wednesday, in which Lindemann said the district attorney’s office obtained a blood warrant for Scheuerer.

Officials have not yet released the results of toxicology tests to determine whether Scheuerer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Several motorists “flashed their lights” to get Scheuerer’s attention as he traveled east on westbound Sunrise Highway in a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder before the crash about 4:37 a.m., Lindemann said.

“One tractor trailer had to slam on his brakes and swerve out of the way of the oncoming vehicle,” Lindemann said. “Another motorist had to pull over onto the shoulder to avoid a crash.”

The weather at the time of the crash, which Lindemann described as “raining with limited visibility,” made Scheuerer’s alleged actions “even more dangerous,” the prosecutor said.

William Petrillo, Scheuerer’s defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the new allegations against his client.

But Petrillo said Tuesday after Scheuerer’s arraignment that his office is “conducting our own comprehensive, thorough investigation.”

Petrillo, of Garden City, had added that the “thoughts and prayers” of the officer and his family go out to the victim’s family.

The victim has been tentatively identified by police who are working to make a positive identification using DNA, police said.

A police department spokesman declined to comment Wednesday on the allegations against Scheuerer.

The officer, who has been on the force for a year, was suspended without pay hours after the crash, police said. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The new allegations against Scheuerer are contained in a transcript of Tuesday’s arraignment, which Newsday was barred from attending by acting Suffolk County Court Judge David Morris.

Newsday obtained the transcript of the arraignment Wednesday from a Suffolk courts spokeswoman.

In denying reporters access to the bedside arraignment — court proceedings that by state law are open to the public — Morris cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal statute designed to keep medical records confidential.