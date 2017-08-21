A 19-year-old man is going to prison for a decade for throwing projectiles off a highway overpass, following a sentencing Monday where prosecutors alleged he also plotted to escape Nassau’s jail using a fake gun he made behind bars.

A jury in May found Andrew Denton of East Meadow and co-defendant Jacob Palant guilty of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges for throwing projectiles off a parkway bridge in Uniondale.

The Dec. 26, 2015 episode left a college student with permanent eye scarring after a brick shattered the windshield of the car she was traveling in on the Meadowbrook State Parkway. The projectiles also hit a Jeep, doing $5,000 in damage.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Meryl Berkowitz told Denton while sentencing him Monday in Nassau County Court that the brick tossing showed “disregard to life,” and said the victim now suffers from blurred vision and can’t drive at night.

The judge also took Denton’s guilty plea to a felony charge of promoting prison contraband, saying she would punish him next month with a concurrent sentence of 2 to 4 years behind bars.

Prosecutors said that while in jail, Denton made two “realistic” three-dimensional phony handguns — which included moving barrels and handles made from soap. They said witnesses in the jail reported he had planned to put one to a baby’s neck in the jail’s visiting area to try to escape, and corrections officials seized the contraband from his jail cell in March.

The Nassau district attorney’s office appealed for a 20-year sentence in the assault case, and agreed to concurrent sentencing in the contraband case.

Prosecutor Stephanie Palma called Denton someone “who instills fear in everybody he meets,” and “turns to violence for fun.”

She said Denton had a criminal history that included multiple prior arrests, convictions for two pellet gun shootings and another for criminal contempt for threatening to slit his girlfriend’s throat and shoot her mother.

Palma also alleged Denton wrote a letter “under the guise of another inmate” that threatened to break a different Nassau judge’s neck, but said authorities intercepted the letter before it was sent and never filed charges.

But defense attorney Edward Galison told the judge the fake guns were cardboard and “don’t look real,” and that his client didn’t write the threatening letter.

The Mineola attorney also said in court that his client had a difficult childhood, but had earned his G.E.D. while in jail and planned to appeal the brick-tossing case.

“It was never brought up anywhere in the court,” Galison said later about the prosecution’s statements on his client’s alleged plan to use the fake gun for a jailbreak attempt. “If he’s in jail and he has a paper gun, it’s hard to point a paper gun at a baby. It’s just nonsense.”

But Executive Assistant District Attorney Maureen McCormick called Denton a dangerous person after court, adding: “There is nothing that can be done to protect the public but to remove him from society for as long as possible.”