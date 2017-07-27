An appellate court has reinstated an official misconduct charge against a Hempstead police officer who’s accused of groping a woman outside a restaurant while off duty in 2015.

Evidence before a grand jury was sufficient to charge Officer Louis Arcila, now 50, with that misdemeanor a Nassau judge had tossed last year, a Brooklyn appellate court ruled Wednesday.

In the new decision, the court found evidence before the grand jury indicated Arcila had his police badge displayed, represented he was an officer, and stated to the accuser he could give her a “ticket.”

When viewed in a light most favorable to prosecutors, that evidence established the charge, including the element that Arcila committed “an act relating to his office,” the ruling said.

Arcila previously pleaded not guilty to the misconduct charge along with misdemeanor counts of sex abuse and endangering a child’s welfare. His case remains pending in Nassau County Court.

Authorities have alleged that while out of uniform but with his police badge on his hip Arcila followed a woman from El Rancho Catracho restaurant in Hempstead on June 28, 2015. They said he then got into her car and touched her breast and inner thigh without her consent and in front of her children, who were 3 and 10.

The district attorney’s office has said Arcila had mentioned during a conversation inside the restaurant he was a cop, and argued he used his “apparent authority” as an officer to access the woman so he could grope her.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy had ruled for the defense in 2016, finding while Arcila carried the badge on his belt, “there was no evidence offered that he presented his badge in any official capacity to the complainant in order to engage her in conversation.”

The Nassau district attorney’s office then appealed Murphy’s ruling.

Defense counsel for Arcila previously also argued that any claim Arcila displayed a badge was false and “added later” to boost the woman’s civil legal claims.

The defense also has maintained the woman told police Arcila didn’t actually touch her, but only tried to before she pushed his hand away.

But Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has said the accuser has been consistent in her statements to the district attorney’s office and consistent with what she told 911.