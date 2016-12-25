An Aquebogue woman was arrested Sunday after Riverhead Town police said she was drunk with her infant in the back seat when she crashed her car into a utility pole.
Police charged the woman, Josselin Garcia, 22, with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, operating without a valid New York State driver’s license and violating Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive while under the influence with a child in the vehicle.
Police responding to a 4:41 a.m. 911 call about an accident on Hubbard Avenue found Garcia and her child in a 2000 Ford Focus that had left the road and hit the pole.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance took the child to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Garcia was arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court on Sunday morning and released on $2,500 bail, police said.
The crash caused a power outage in the area. PSEG Long Island was notified, police said.
