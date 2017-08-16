The second of two men is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the killing of a Valley Stream man found early this year in the Massapequa Preserve, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, of Rosedale, Queens, and Carlos Portillo, 22, of Hempstead, were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, police said.

The body showed several lacerations and blunt-force trauma to the upper torso and head and may have been in the preserve for as long as three weeks before a man and his dog discovered it on March 23, police said.

Granados-Coreas, of 147th Road, was arrested Tuesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Portillo, of Princeton Street, was arrested July 29 and was held without bail after his arraignment the next day.

Online court records showed the crime occurred Jan. 28.

Other details, including motive, were not available Tuesday night.

The body’s discovery unnerved visitors and came on top of warnings in October as police investigated five reports of men exposing themselves on jogging trails there.

In response to public safety concerns, the county announced this month that two dozen surveillance cameras were being installed in the popular 432-acre park.