A male armed robber and his female getaway driver were arrested after committing three crimes in the space of about five hours early Wednesday, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

“It was a Bonnie and Clyde-type situation,” Sini told reporters.

The swiftness with which the couple carried out two armed robberies and one attempted robbery is unusual in Suffolk, he said, though the number of robberies is declining. No one was injured, he added.

The suspects were not immediately identified.

The first armed robbery took place shortly after midnight at a BP gas station in Miller Place, police said. After threatening a worker with a “long gun,” the male robber obtained about $40, Sini said.

Arshad Ali, a manager at the gas station, told Newsday the robber wore a mask and appeared to be carrying a shotgun. “He was cursing,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Next, at about 4:40 a.m., the duo tried to rob a Sunoco in Amityville Village, Sini said, but did not succeed.

At 5:10 a.m., they struck again at a Lindenhurst 7-Eleven, where the robber obtained an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

Muhammad Shah, manager of the 7-Eleven, said the suspect used the butt end of a long rifle to hit the clerk, standing next to the sandwich display, in the leg.

The robber “was cursing,” Shah said. “He hit [the clerk]and demanded money, so he filled the bag and left.”

The store’s security video was clear enough for the police to identify the suspect, Sini said.

The message for store owners, he said, “is make sure you have the right technology.”

With William Murphy