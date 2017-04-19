The attorney for the Rockville Centre police officer accused of beating a man with a Taser outside a bar last year said Wednesday that medical tests following the encounter showed the alleged victim had used cocaine and had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.

Officer Anthony Federico, 36, pleaded not guilty last month to charges including felony assault in connection with the May 2016 on-duty incident on South Park Avenue. His attorney, William Petrillo, said Wednesday that prosecutors recently turned over information from the medical records of alleged victim Kevin Kavanagh, now 26, showing he’d used cocaine and had a 0.20 percent blood-alcohol level at the time in question.

“This is very important because it helps to explain what clearly was very aggressive and violent behavior toward the police officer — which helps to explain and to justify the officer’s reasonable belief that it was necessary to use the force that he did,” the Garden City attorney said after Federico appeared in Nassau County Court.

“It is well known that alcohol, especially mixed with the choice of drug that night — that being cocaine, which was in the system — certainly provokes a person to aggressive behavior,” Petrillo added.

The defense has argued that the force Federico used was “reasonable and necessary.”

Kavanagh’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas declined to comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors have alleged Federico used excessive force by striking Kavanagh on the head with a Taser, causing a six-centimeter cut. They’ve said the officer was investigating a fight between two groups when he encountered the man, then 25. The man’s brother, Brendan Kavanagh, then 20, was helping his sibling off the ground after the fight when the officer tried to question them, according to prosecutors. But a physical confrontation started among the officer and the siblings, prompting the officer to use the Taser on both brothers.

The defense has said the older brother hit the officer in the face before the filming of a cellphone video that is part of the case. He said the older brother also grabbed the officer in a headlock and that the young brother kicked the officer as the officer was trying to subdue the older sibling.

However, attorneys for the Kavanaghs previously have said their clients “suffered a violent assault by a police officer and then were wrongfully arrested.”

Federico faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of the top charge. A grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and two counts each of falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing.

About 30 supporters rallied in support of Federico outside the courthouse Wednesday, with some holding signs that said “Justice For Anthony.”