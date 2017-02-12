A Babylon woman whose vehicle rear-ended a Nassau County police patrol car, injuring an officer, early Sunday morning in Hicksville has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Police said that while driving her 2015 Fiat at 2 a.m., Sandy Lally McDonald, 31, of Jerome Avenue, struck the rear of the patrol car while it was parked with its emergency lights on at James Street and Newbridge Road.
The officer driving the patrol car was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his neck, shoulders and back, police said.More coverageSuspected DWI crashes, arrests on LI
McDonald, who was not injured, failed a sobriety test and was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with an emergency vehicle, police said. She is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
