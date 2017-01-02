Nassau County police have charged a Baldwin man in connection with packages stolen from several homes in the area, police said Sunday.
Jonathan Philbert, 19, of Waddell Street, faces charges of petty larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana. According to detectives, First Precinct patrol officers who had been assigned to investigate a possible traffic hazard noticed Philbert sitting in his car at Prince Street and Schuman Place on Sunday.
Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car and found Philbert in possession of marijuana, police said. They also found several packages in the car, which were addressed and postmarked to a variety of addresses.
Police determined that these packages had been removed from outside of homes in the Baldwin area, officials said.
Philbert was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.
Detectives have asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact the First Squad at 573-6152.
Philbert is charged with five counts of petty larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana. He will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.
