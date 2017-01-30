A Baldwin man was arraigned Monday on charges of selling heroin, crack cocaine and counterfeit $20 bills, police said.
Michael Rapaport, 43, of Lancaster Avenue, was being held in Nassau County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash bail following arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.
Following an investigation by Nassau and Freeport police, Rapaport was arrested Sunday after selling 36 counterfeit $20 bills and an undisclosed quantity of crack cocaine on that day and selling heroin in March of last year, Nassau County police said.
Rapaport was arrested at 9 p.m. and a subsequent investigation found that he had in his possession a laser jet printer, numerous ink cartridges, paper, assorted tools and paper trimmers believed to be used to make the counterfeit bills, police said.
Rapaport is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forged device, police said. His next court date is set for Wednesday.
