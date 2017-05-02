A Bay Shore couple was convicted in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday of embezzling more than a half-million dollars from a New York City nonprofit that was supposed to be using the money to run senior centers in Manhattan.
Kwame Insaidoo, 60, the former executive director of United Block Association, and his wife, Roxanna Insaidoo, 63, were accused of writing checks from the charity’s account for personal expenses including their home mortgage, and a Mercedes and a Cadillac, as well as wiring $300,000 abroad.
“The defendants’ brazen theft deprived some of the city’s neediest residents of public money for healthy meals and senior citizen programs,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim.
The Insaidoos each face a maximum of more than 80 years in prison for conspiracy, wire fraud and embezzlement. Their sentencing was set for Aug. 11.
His lawyer declined to comment and hers did not return a message.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.