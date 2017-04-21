A Bay Shore man admitted Friday in court that he shot his friend in the head last year after luring him behind an abandoned former Kmart in Middle Island to rob him.

Michael Dirkschneider, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 29, 2016, killing of Alexander Incorvia, 26. In return for the pleas, State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro promised to sentence him to 20 years to life in prison on May 23.

Dirkschneider had faced life in prison without parole if convicted of an indictment charging him with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

During questioning by Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Keraon, Dirkschneider said he invited Incorvia to meet him in the woods behind the Kmart — since demolished — and robbed him. Then he shot him three times in the head, including once in the face.

Incorvia had been living at a hotel in Medford.

Kearon said the reason for the robbery was plain — Dirkschneider and his wife had no jobs and no money. “They were pretty much broke,” she said.

But neither she nor defense attorney John Halverson of Patchogue said they knew why Dirkschneider then shot Incorvia.

The men had been friends for a couple of years since meeting at a methadone clinic, Kearon said. Dirkschneider had long struggled with drugs, she said.

“He’s certainly very remorseful for what he did,” Halverson said. “He’s expressed that to me many times.”

After Dirkschneider’s arrest last year, Kearon said then that after the killing, he drove to his wife’s job, where she saw blood on his face and clothes. She notified police that her husband had killed Incorvia on April 2 — the day Incorvia’s body was found by a woman walking her dog, Kearon said.

Police then searched Dirkschneider’s home and car. Kearon said police found a handgun in his dresser drawer, and ballistics tests show that it was the murder weapon.

In the car, she said police found “a large amount” of cash stuffed in the center console.