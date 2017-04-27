A Bay Shore man has been arrested in the theft of one vehicle and the possession of two other stolen vehicles, Suffolk County police said.
James Reyes, 38, was arrested in Copiague on Wednesday, police said, but did not immediately release more details.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini is scheduled to hold a news conference on the case Thursday at police headquarters in Yaphank where police said a video of one of the thefts will be shown.
