A Bethpage man has been arrested in connection with a burglary Sunday morning at Sunrise Mall in Massapequa during which he threw a mannequin through a door, Nassau County Police said.
According to a Seventh Squad report, the incident happened at 1 a.m. when Anthony Fiorello, 21, of Woolsey Avenue, was drinking with unidentified friends at Bar Louie in the mall.
Fiorello tried to leave the bar by unlocking a side door that leads into the closed portion of the mall, police said. Once inside, Fiorello broke several children’s strollers, two fire alarm boxes and threw a mannequin through an exit door.
Police said mall security responded to the scene after the fire alarm was set off and saw Fiorello run through the broken door, across the parking lot and into the yards of the surrounding neighborhood.
Seventh Precinct officers located Fiorello in the rear yard of a West Gate Drive home and placed him under arrest.
Fiorello is being charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and theft of services, police said. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.
