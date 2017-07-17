A swastika and the name “Hitler” were found spray-painted outside of an elementary school in the Amityville school system, and police are investigating the bias incident.
A security guard discovered the red spray-painted images at Northwest Elementary School in Amityville between Sunday and Monday morning, Nassau County police said.
The swastika — 3 feet by 3 feet — was on a handball court. The words “Hitler” and “USA” were written on nearby pavement.
Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
