The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island on Saturday fired a Long Beach priest who was arrested on child porn and drug charges, officials said.

The Rev. Christopher King, 51, the priest in charge of St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church of Long Beach, was arrested Friday after investigators found images of boys engaged in sex acts on a computer at his church residence, authorities said Saturday.

King also had crystal methamphetamine in his West Penn Street home office and bedroom, according to court records.

“The diocese and the entire Episcopal Church have a zero tolerance policy with respect to criminal conduct of any kind, including the allegations made against Father King,” Bishop Lawrence C. Provenzano said Saturday in a statement. “As a result of these allegations, I have today terminated Father King’s license to function as an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Long Island.”

Provenzano said the diocese took the action after learning of the allegations Saturday morning.

“We will also provide pastoral care and consult with the congregation and any others impacted by these charges,” the bishop said.

King was arrested Friday after investigators with the narcotics vice bureau, crimes against property child exploitation unit, and the Nassau County District Attorney’s office found the child pornographic materials at his home at 6 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release.

Authorities found five videos on a computer depicting sex with boys as young as 2 to 3 years old and up to 12 years old, according to court records.

Detectives also found methamphetamine, Xanax and numerous drug-related paraphernalia, police said.

King was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He pleaded not guilty Saturday morning at arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead. His bail was set at $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash. He is due back in the sex offender division of Nassau County Court on Tuesday in Mineola.

King was represented by Legal Aid.