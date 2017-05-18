It’s known as the “Blue Whale Challenge” and Nassau County police and officials said Thursday the new social media game has been linked to “a recent surge in adolescent suicides in Russia” — a lethal 21st century take on Russian roulette.

A warning issued by police and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said the game is “played through private group messages” on social media sites, led by an administrator who asks teens to “complete 50 tasks over a period of 50 days” culminating with the participants committing suicide.

“This is a deadly game affecting teenagers and their families overseas,” Mangano said in the statement. “With technology and social media sites so prevalent in our lives, it has become easier for these types of cyber threats to occur.”

According to international media accounts, authorities in France, Great Britain, New Zealand, China and other nations have warned teens against participating in the so-called game.

The online site Cafe Mom said in a recent report: “Warnings have been popping up on American school websites and community Facebook pages for weeks now, telling parents to be wary of any reference to ‘blue whale’ in speech or on social media.”

While police said that, to date, no deaths from this game have been linked to the United States, Mangano encouraged parents to monitor the internet activities of their children — to “ensure they remain safe.”

Mangano and police said that tasks required as part of the game include the watching of horror movies and disrupted sleep patterns, as well as participation in “self-harming.”

At the end of the 50-day-long game, Mangano said, teens are told to “delete all associated messages and posts” from their social media accounts — then kill themselves.

Nassau police said the Russian Federal Security Bureau reported that a 21-year-old Russian man has been arrested for serving as “an administrator of the Blue Whale group,” responsible for encouraging 17 girls, ranging in age from 12 to 16, to take their own lives. Police said 130 suicides in Russia have been “potentially” linked to the online social media game.