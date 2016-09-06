A Queens woman was arrested Monday after she accidentally struck a Nassau County police car in an Elmont parking lot and then fled the scene in her BMW, driving “recklessly” with her 1-year-old son in the car, police said.

Tanaisha Ferrell, 24, of 186-20 Dormans Rd., St. Albans, faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges in the incident shortly before 1 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Ferrell, driving a 2007 BMW in a pharmacy parking lot on Dutch Broadway, accidentally struck a marked Fifth Precinct patrol unit, police said.

Instead of stopping, police said, Ferrell fled westbound onto Dutch Broadway at a high rate of speed while “ignoring the efforts of police to have her stop.” During that pursuit, police said, Ferrell drove recklessly, disregarding a traffic control device, and even struck a parked car before turning onto a dead end street.

She was arrested at the end of that block, Huntley Road. Which was when, police said, officers found her son in the car.

The boy, who was in a child safety seat in the rear seat of the BMW, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, then was released to a family member. He was not injured. Police said the officer involved in the accident was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified minor injuries.

Ferrell was charged with reckless driving, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury and with endangering the welfare of a child. She also was issued what police called “multiple” summonses.