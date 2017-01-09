A Bohemia woman has been charged with fraud and attempted robbery of a gas station in the hamlet, Suffolk County police said.
According to a police report, Jaime Jewler, 41, entered the Gulf gas station at 4909 Sunrise Hwy. at about 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 25, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The attendant was able to wrestle the gun away from Jewler, who then fled, police said.
In two unrelated incidents that occurred on Nov. 8 and 9, police said Jewler solicited sponsor donations for a cancer walk, then altered the checks given to her and cashed them without donating the money to the charity.
Jewler, of Sayville Avenue, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Police ask anyone who may have been a victim of what they are calling the cancer walk “scam” to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.
