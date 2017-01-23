A bookkeeper from Bellport has been extradited from Florida, charged with stealing about $30,000 from two Southampton businesses she did work for last year, Southampton Town police said Monday.
Lesley Guarino, 46, was extradited from St. Augustine where police said she fled “in an attempt to evade detectives.”
Court records indicate that Guarino was charged with third-degree grand larceny after a warrant was ordered for her arrest following a grand jury indictment in December. She appeared in court last week, entering a not guilty plea, and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
She is scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday, records show.
Police said Guarino was providing “bookkeeping services” for two Southampton tile companies, using her position to steal about $30,000 from the businesses before fleeing. Southampton detectives said they were assisted in their hunt for Guarino by the Suffolk County Fugitive Squad and the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
