A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Hempstead early Monday morning, Nassau police said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the head, a village official said.

Police said the teenager was found at about 1 a.m. in a gutter at Linden and Laurel avenues.

“I heard one pop,” said Reyna Arevalo, a print shop worker and mother of two who lives across the street from the crime scene. “I was scared.”

She said she did not go out to look, but another neighbor did.

“He was lying by the pole,” said the neighbor, who declined to give her name, referring to a utility pole. “A young boy shot for nothing.”

The intersection is part of an area dubbed the Linden Triangle, where dozens of shootings have occurred over the past decade. In July, a 23-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk at the same intersection. He was pronounced dead from several gunshot wounds at the scene.

Arevalo said she has lived at the corner for six years, during which time five people have been killed within a block of her.

As she held her 4-year-old daughter and waited for her son to come home from school, Arevalo, 24, mother said the crime does not deter her from making a life in the village. She has a yard where she grows corn and sunflowers, and still has enough room for her children to play.

She said people, for the most part, are nice: “I like it here.”

Detectives request anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.