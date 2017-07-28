A 3-year-old boy died Thursday night when he ran out in front of a car driving through a parking lot behind an apartment complex in Hempstead, police said.
The child, Qualique McDaniels, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in nearby Rockville Centre, where Nassau County police said he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
The driver George J. Graydon, 31, of Green Avenue, Hempstead, remained at the scene and attempted to render aid.
Graydon was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — after, police said, it was determined he was driving with a suspended license. Police could not immediately detail the reason for the license suspension.
Police said the accident occurred at 9:04 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the complex at 70 Maple Ave.
Police said Graydon was driving his 2017 Dodge Challenger through the lot when the boy, who was playing on a sidewalk, “ran out in front of the vehicle” — and was struck.
Graydon faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
