A Lynbrook man faces arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday after being arrested and charged with burglary in the theft of cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets from a gas station over the weekend, police said.
Nassau County police said Joseph Monaco, 30, of Earl Avenue, was arrested at his home Monday and charged with the burglary, which occurred at a BP gas station on Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook at about 6:10 a.m. Saturday. He was charged with third-degree burglary, police said.
Police said Monaco "pried open" the front door of the gas station market, entered the store and stole $30 worth of cigarettes and $150 worth of New York Lottery scratch-off tickets before fleeing.
Police said the station owner identified Monaco from surveillance video, telling them the suspect was “a regular customer.”
