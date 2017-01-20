A Brentwood man is accused of breaking into four Asian restaurants in smash-and-grab burglaries last year, authorities said.

David Thomas, 48, was arraigned Thursday on four counts of third-degree burglary and held pending a bail of $50,000, Nassau police said.

He broke the glass fronts of restaurants and took money at Chun Chun Kitchen in North Bellmore on March 6, The Orient in Bethpage on June 3, Watawa Restaurant in Bethpage on June 3 and Wahs Garden Kitchen in Farmingdale on June 12, police said.

It was not immediately known Friday night if Thomas had an attorney.