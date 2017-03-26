A Brentwood man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the hamlet Friday night, Suffolk County police said.
The suspect was identified as Cesar Velasquez, 54, of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release issued early Sunday. He was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said.
Jose Reinerio Salinas, 41, of Brentwood, was walking southbound in the middle of the road in front of 274 Washington Ave. at about 11:20 p.m. when he was struck by aToyota Sienna traveling southbound. The driver fled the scene, and Salinas was then struck by a northbound 2003 Ford Expedition, police said.
Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, police said.
The driver of the Ford Expedition, Juana Cartagena, 46, of Brentwood, remained at the scene and was not charged, police said.
Velasquez is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.
