A Brentwood man has been charged with cruelty to animals for failing to provide proper sustenance and shelter for his dogs, according to a Suffolk County SPCA news release issued Wednesday.
SPCA detectives charged Isaac Pizarro, 23, of Arthur Street, on April 29 with failure to provide proper sustenance and improper shelter, a misdemeanor charge, the release said.
The detectives went to the home after a complaint that the dogs were being neglected, the release said. The dogs have been transported to the Islip Animal Shelter, the release said.
Pizarro was scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on July 29.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.