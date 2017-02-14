A Bronx man who eluded local authorities for months after he stabbed a Greenport man last October was arrested Monday in the village, police said.
Javon O. Owens, 27, of 169th Street, was arrested by Southold Town police after a traffic stop and charged with felony first-degree assault in the Oct. 18, 2016, stabbing of James Lawrence, 40, at a residence on Second Street.
Police said the attack occurred about 3:15 p.m. and left the 39-year-old victim with a punctured diaphragm and a pierced pericardium, which surrounds the heart. The victim was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport by a resident who lives at the home.
During the investigation, police said they only had the suspect’s “street nickname” and worked with New York City police to identify the attacker as Owens.
Authorities said that since the stabbing Owens had been staying in different locations in Suffolk County and New York City.
Owens was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Southold Town Justice Court.
Comments
