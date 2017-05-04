Two Bronx men have been charged in a scheme in which phony documents were used to buy or attempt to buy vehicles at three motorcycle dealerships in Nassau County, police said.

Robert Urena, 35, and Carlos Almonte, 29, were arrested Wednesday a short time after Urena tried to obtain a loan at Champion Honda in Hicksville, Nassau County police said.

Both men were in Urena’s Toyota 4-Runner, which had a U-Haul trailer, when they were arrested about 2:40 p.m., police said.

Urena had just been denied a loan at Champion, which questioned the documents he had provided, police said.

An investigation revealed that Urena used a phony driver’s license and a phony credit card to buy a motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle at Island Powersports in Massapequa on March 27, and to buy a motorcycle at Kawasaki-Yamaha in Hicksville on May 1, police said.

Almonte had driven Urena to the Kawasaki-Yamaha dealership and helped him load the motorcycle onto the trailer, police said.

Both men were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Urena, of Noble Avenue, was charged with two counts of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and six counts of possession of a forged instrument, police said.

Almonte, of Phelan Place, was charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, police said.