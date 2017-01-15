A Brooklyn man has been charged with allegedly possessing fraudulent credit and debit cards after being pulled over by police Saturday in Lynbrook, authorities said.
According to Nassau County detectives, Fifth Precinct officers saw the occupants of a parked 2008 BMW acting suspiciously at Stauderman Avenue and Forest Avenue.
The vehicle was pulled over and during their investigation police found the driver, Bachir Mombeleur, 32, of Hawthorne Street, in possession of several fake credit and debit cards and a credit card reader.
Mombeleur was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a forgery device. He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
