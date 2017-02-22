A Brooklyn man was charged on Wednesday with the grisly 2005 murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Rashawn Brazell after investigators linked a bag with the victim’s blood on it to the suspect.

Kwauhuru Govan, 38, was charged in another cold case last year, when police used DNA evidence to link him to the 2004 murder of Sharabia Thomas, 17, whose naked body was found in Bushwick.

After that arrest, a law enforcement source said, investigators realized that Govan lived across the street from Brazell, whose dismembered body was found in a subway tunnel after he disappeared in 2005.

A bag with Brazell’s blood on it was identified as belonging to Govan, the source said.

At a news conference, NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce said investigators were looking for connections between Govan and unsolved homicides around the country and in the metropolitan area.

Asked if police were viewing the matter as a case of a potential serial killer, Boyce responded: “There is a great possibility that might be the case.”

Govan was carried shackled and ranting by court officers into Brooklyn Supreme Court on Wednesday just after noon, but could not be arraigned because he refused to be fingerprinted.

Surrounded by guards who kept him from getting up, Govan repeatedly complained to Judge Neil Firetog that he was being “framed” and that he had been assaulted on the way into court.

“Because I’m not allowing them to print me that gives them the right to assault me?” Govan shouted. “Is that in the Constitution?”

“I am innocent! They are framing me!” he told Firetog.

The judge ordered that he be returned to court on Thursday and every day thereafter until he agreed to be fingerprinted.

Afterward, defense lawyer Frederick Spiegel said he knew nothing about the case or the evidence and declined to comment on his client’s mental state.

The office of District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the charges against Govan could not be unsealed and released to the public until he is arraigned, but prosecutors scheduled an afternoon news conference with members of Bezell’s family.

At the news conference, Bezell’s mother, Desire Bezell, thanked the detectives who worked on the case and stood by her family.

“I am grateful for that and I am ready,” she said, referring to any future trial.

Bezell, according to news accounts, was missing for days before Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers found a plastic bag with a foot and other body parts in it near the Nostrand Avenue station. Additional body parts eventually were found.

Thomas’ case went unsolved until last year when DNA was located on fingernail clippings from her body. The DNA matched Govan, who was imprisoned in Florida for robbery, according to news reports.