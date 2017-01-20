A driver and his passenger were in custody on multiple charges Friday after an officer spotted their car headed the wrong way on the LIE north service road in Farmingville and a subsequent pursuit involving a police helicopter and a canine team ended with their capture in Holbrook, police said.

Driver Eddie Quinitchette, 32, of Centereach, and passenger Shaquan Gordon, 20, of Amityville, were each charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully fleeing the police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Suffolk County police said.

Quinitchette also was issued traffic summonses.

Police said the incident began when highway patrol Officer Glen Ritchie spotted Quinitchette exit the Hampton Inn on North Ocean Avenue at 6:05 p.m. Thursday and drive his 2016 Toyota Camry eastbound on the westbound lanes of Expressway Drive North — before making an illegal U-turn onto the westbound lanes of the LIE. Police said Ritchie “attempted to initiate a traffic stop,” but Quinitchette instead “turned off his lights” and fled.

Ritchie pursued the Toyota to Exit 61 in Holbrook, where Quinitchette exited onto Patchogue-Holbrook Road, turning into a nearby residential development — where, police said, Gordon jumped from the car on Tarkington Road, fleeing the scene through backyards. Quinitchette then ditched the car further down the block, police said, also fleeing on foot.

Residents notified responding officers regarding the potential locations of the two suspects, police said.

Police said a search by a canine team and a police helicopter then led to the arrest of Gordon in the backyard of a house on Tarkington Road at 6:25 p.m. At 7:40 p.m., Quinitchette also was arrested — after police said a canine team found him hiding in the backseat of a Jeep parked outside a home on Coleridge Street.

Both Quinitchette and Gordon are scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.