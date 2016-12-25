A driver hit another car on Middle Country Road in Ridge, then fled from Suffolk County police and crashed in nearby Wading River on Sunday morning, Dec. 25, 2016, police said. One person in the car that fled was taken to a hospital with internal injuries, police said. Police were searching for other possible occupants of that vehicle.
A driver hit another car on Middle Country Road in Ridge, then fled from Suffolk County police and crashed in nearby Wading River on Sunday morning, police said.
A police spokesman said the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run occurred near Pine Bark Road in Ridge.
One person in the car that fled was taken to a hospital with internal injuries, police said. Police were searching for other possible occupants of that vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck refused medical attention.
Police continued their investigation Sunday afternoon.
