A Sands Point cardiologist who authorities accused of plotting to murder a rival doctor and burn down his office is heading to prison for 5 years on arson, weapon, drug and conspiracy charges after his Nassau County Court sentencing Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the 2015 arrest of Anthony Moschetto, 56, followed a series of undercover pill and gun buys that exposed the scheme and sparked the discovery of an illegal weapons arsenal behind a moving, switch-activated bookshelf in his home.

Assistant District Attorney Anne Donnelly appealed for a 12-year sentence for Moschetto on Tuesday, and said the man told a probation officer he was “merely a bystander” and hadn’t committed any crimes.

She told Nassau Supervising Judge Christopher Quinn the heart doctor was “a cold calculating criminal” who “has not accepted responsibility for his crimes” and was “undeserving of your mercy” after “sinister, thought-out, intentional acts.”

But defense attorney Kevin Keating told the judge his client had accepted responsibility, said the prosecution’s case “isn’t quite what it appears.”

“This is as heavy a hit as a man can take, a man in his position,” Keating said of the doctor and the 5-year sentence.

Moschetto then reaffirmed his guilty plea as the judge questioned him, but declined to make any other statement.

In October, Moschetto pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal sale of a drug prescription, third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit an assault. His plea didn’t cover any charges connected to the alleged slaying plot.

The district attorney’s office has said the probe started after an undercover police probe involving pill buys led to assault weapon deals.

Investigators found out Moschetto had passed the items to the seller, and was trying to pay for a fire to be set at Dr. Martin Handler’s office and his murder — partly through drug and gun sales, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Moschetto’s motivation was to put his former, longtime employer, out of business so he could gain patients and build up his own competing medical practice.

To do that, he arranged the arson, and plotted to have Handler beaten into a coma or killed, according to the district attorney’s office. The February 2015 arson at Handler’s office did $65,000 in damage.

Handler wasn’t at Moschetto’s sentencing, but testified last year during a related trial that Moschetto had worked for him for two decades before their business relationship ended in late 2014. Testimony has suggested money was at the center of their dispute.

Handler told jurors the blaze at his office was about a month after he got a call warning his family would be hurt if he interfered when Moschetto came to his office to collect personal items and a fish tank.

Handler also testified a lawyer for Moschetto also had sent him a letter saying Moschetto planned to pick up his belongings. But Handler said he called the police when Moschetto subsequently showed up at the cardiology office.

That 2016 trial ended in the acquittal of the man accused of breaking in and setting the fire. Nassau jurors decided testimony from two alleged co-conspirators who struck cooperation deals with the prosecution wasn’t reliable.

The judge on Tuesday stuck to his previous commitment to sentence Moschetto to 5 years in prison, a decision he previously said he made in part based on the acquittal in the related case.

Moschetto’s medical license will be suspended because of his conviction.