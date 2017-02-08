School officials said Wednesday they have determined the identity of the student responsible for swastika vandalism found at Carle Place High School and that student will be appropriately disciplined.
The Carle Place Union Free School District said in a letter issued Monday that a student found two swastikas scratched into a cafeteria table that morning.
"This symbol of discrimination is counterproductive to the values we teach in our school and those held by our community," Superintendent David J. Flatley said in a letter addressed to "all members of the Carle Place School Community."
The table has been removed, he said, and a meeting was held with students to discuss the matter.
In a statement Wednesday the district said, “the responsible individual has been identified and proper disciplinary action will be taken.”
Nassau police said early Wednesday afternoon they are pursuing the case as a criminal matter.
