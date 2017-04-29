A Carle Place woman who was smoking marijuana in her car that was parked outside her house with her 15-year-old daughter inside has been arrested, Nassau County police said Saturday.
Hilda Mejia, 37, of Westbury Avenue, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful dealing with a child, criminal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation.
According to detectives, while on patrol shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team police officers saw Mejia sitting in her car in front of her residence smoking marijuana with her daughter in the vehicle.
Police said the car was parked with the key in the ignition and the engine running and that Mejia was smoking marijuana out of a pipe.
A zipper bag and pill container with marijuana and 51 Adderall pills were also recovered from Mejia’s vehicle, police said.
Further investigation revealed that Mejia had a suspended New York State driver’s license, police said.
Mejia is scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.