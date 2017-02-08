Nassau County police said Wednesday that they are investigating a report of two swastikas found at Carle Place High School.
The Carle Place Union Free School District said in a letter issued Monday that a student found the swastikas scratched into a cafeteria table that morning.
“This symbol of discrimination is counterproductive to the values we teach in our school and those held by our community,” Superintendent David J. Flatley said in a letter addressed to “all members of the Carle Place School Community.”See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The table has been removed, he said, and a meeting was held with students to discuss the matter.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.