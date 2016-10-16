Nassau County police on Sunday identified the man shot to death in Roosevelt on Friday as Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya.

Homicide detectives continued to search for those involved in the fatal shooting Friday evening on a residential street in Roosevelt.

Police have said the shooting on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road did not appear to be random.

Officers from the First Precinct, responding to a call reporting shots fired about 10:15 p.m. Friday, found Ventura-Zelaya, 24, lying in front of a house, police said.

Ventura-Zelaya was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Det. Capt. John Azzata of the Homicide Squad said Saturday.

“We don’t have any idea what he was doing on this street,” he said. “No one has come forward to report anyone missing.”

Residents said on Saturday were rattled by the sound of gunshots on the normally quiet block.

One neighbor said he heard six or seven shots and rushed to a front bedroom to look out a window. He said he saw a man run to a nearby stop sign, where a car picked him up.

George Kee, who has lived on the block for 47 years, also said he heard the shots.

“I’m the type that if I see something, I say something,” he said. “I didn’t see anything last night — just heard the shots and called 911.”

April Abrams, a 10-year resident, said she returned home Friday night to find police all around the block.

“I have young kids who could have been outside,” she said. “This is too close to home and scary. I think it’s time to move.”

Detectives said anyone with information could call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.