Alberto Castellonon, 20, was charged with driving while intoxicated after his 1999 Mitsubishi crashed and flipped late Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, on Helen Street in Centereach, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: Bryan Lopez)
A Centereach man was drunk when he flipped his car late Thursday on a side street, Suffolk County police said.
Alberto Castellonon, 20, was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi west on Helen Street in Centereach at 11:45 p.m., when it crashed and overturned car, police said.
He was not hurt but was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, a police spokeswoman said.
No other information...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
A Centereach man was drunk when he flipped his car late Thursday on a side street, Suffolk County police said.
Alberto Castellonon, 20, was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi west on Helen Street in Centereach at 11:45 p.m., when it crashed and overturned car, police said.
He was not hurt but was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, a police spokeswoman said.
See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
No other information was immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.