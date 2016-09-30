A Centereach man was drunk when he flipped his car late Thursday on a side street, Suffolk County police said.

Alberto Castellonon, 20, was driving a 1999 Mitsubishi west on Helen Street in Centereach at 11:45 p.m., when it crashed and overturned car, police said.

He was not hurt but was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, a police spokeswoman said.

No other information was immediately available.