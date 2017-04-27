A Centereach man was arrested Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a restaurant in the hamlet on April 15, Suffolk County police said.
Elvin Guzman, 21, of Willow Street, was charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.
The victim was identified as Dennis Miranda Leon, 20, of Centereach.
Police said the stabbing happened about 12:10 a.m. during an altercation between the two men in the rear of the El Rio Restaurant on Middle Country Road.
Police said Miranda Leon was later found with multiple stab wounds by a passerby on the ground behind the restaurant on Market Street. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he died April 19, police said.
Police said that after an investigation Guzman was arrested but did not immediately provide information about the circumstances leading to his arrest.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.