A man attempting an armed robbery at a thrift shop in Centereach Saturday night got something he probably hadn’t bargained for.

Workers at the store ended up wrestling the man to the floor, taking his gun away and holding him for police, according to authorities.

Ronald J. Kelly, 45, of Holtsville, walked into Island Thrift on Route 25 in Centereach at about 8:30 p.m., pointed a shotgun at the manager and five other employees at the store, and demanded money, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

The manager, whom police identified as a woman, “feared the situation was becoming dire and grabbed the gun.”

Two employees joined the struggle, gained control of the shotgun and wrestled Kelly to the floor, holding him until Sixth Precinct units arrived and took him into custody, police said.

Kelly was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the altercation, police said.

He is charged with robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance, and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

A manager at the thrift shop declined to comment on the incident Sunday.