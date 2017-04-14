Four bodies have been discovered in a wooded area of a Central Islip park.
As the story develops, here’s what we know so far about the homicides.
WHAT WE KNOW
- The homicides appear to be gang-related. The manner in which the victims were killed is “consistent with the modus operandi of MS-13,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.
- Relatives have identified the victims as Michael Banegas, 18, of Brentwood; Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue; Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport; and Jefferson Villalobos, 18 of Pompano, Florida.
- Llivicura and Tigre both attended Bellport High School, and neither was a gang member, according to their families.
- Villalobos had been visiting Banegas on Long Island, a cousin said.
- Police have not confirmed the identities.
- They suffered “significant trauma,” and it appears they were killed with a sharp or edged instrument, Sini said.
- Police said the four had been killed within the past few days.
- Police found the bodies Wednesday evening, Sini said.
- An FBI gang task force is working with Suffolk police on the investigation, federal officials said.
- The crime scene is near the southeast corner of the Central Islip Recreation Center, near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street.
- MS-13 gang members were arrested in early March in connection with the killings of two teenage girls in Brentwood, which borders Central Islip.
- The girls’ killings led to the discovery of the skeletal remains of three teenage boys who, authorities said, were also killed by MS-13 gang members.
- There is a $25,000 “fast cash reward” for information leading to the arrest of suspects or suspects.
- Anyone with information about what happened can contact authorities at 631-501-8600.
