A Central Islip woman was arrested Sunday in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the hamlet, police said.
Major Case Unit detectives arrested Vierka Batista-Coronado, 33, and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said. She was being held at the Fourth Precinct until her arraignment Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Jose Lino Martinez, 44, of Central Islip, was walking across Suffolk Avenue near Applegate Drive about 4:25 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a news release. Martinez, who was struck by an eastbound vehicle that drove away, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk County police at 800-200-TIPS.
