Suffolk County police are searching for a driver whose vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Central Islip on Friday evening.
The victim, identified by police as Dominique Crifasi, 23, of Central Islip was crossing Suffolk Avenue east of Lowell Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Suffolk Avenue around 8:35 p.m., police said in a news release.
Crifasi was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was being treated for several injuries including a broken femur, police said. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
The vehicle fled the scene, police said, and was last seen heading east on Suffolk Avenue. Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.
