A man robbed a bank shortly before closing Wednesday in Miller Place, police said.
The man handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the Chase Bank branch at 385 Rte. 25A at 5:25 p.m., police said. Closing was 6 p.m. according to the bank’s website.
The teller complied and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 with a medium build, a shaved head and full beard, police said.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call the Suffolk County police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.