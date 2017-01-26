It was Christmas Eve, police said, when two men broke into a house in Sayville, stealing assorted gifts, as well as jewelry, electronics and a 60-inch flat-screen TV.
Unfortunately for the suspects, they missed the video surveillance system — which police said recorded them and their sport utility vehicle.
Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects who burglarized the home on Maria Court on Dec. 24, fleeing the scene in what detectives said is likely either a Jeep Liberty or a Nissan Xterra.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.