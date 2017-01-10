Christopher Ebron, 21, of Carolina Avenue in Hempstead, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident in Hempstead on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, police said. Detectives said he was driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz north on North Franklin Avenue at 6:40 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian. (Credit: NCPD)
Nassau homicide detectives have arrested a Hempstead man and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident in his hometown early Tuesday, police said.
Christopher Ebron, 21, of Carolina Avenue, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead, court records show, and was being held on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond in connection with the 6:40 a.m. crash that left a female pedestrian dead.
Police have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of relatives.
Detectives said Ebron was driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz north on North Franklin Avenue when the car struck the victim as she tried to cross the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was unclear whether Ebron had obtained an attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, court records show.
