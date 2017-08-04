Christopher Loeb, the man whose beating by Suffolk police led to the conviction of the chief of department, has been arrested and charged with violating an order of protection against his former girlfriend, Suffolk police said.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said Loeb was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal contempt for sending the woman emails in violation of the order. He pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Suffolk County jail on bail of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond. He is due in First District Court on Monday.

Meyers declined to comment further on what led to the arrest, saying it is department policy not to discuss domestic incidents.

Loeb’s attorney, Bruce Barket of Garden City, said this was a “bump in the road” for his client, noting there was no claim of threats or violence in the case.

Loeb, 31, helped bring down Suffolk Police Chief of Department James Burke. Loeb was arrested in December 2012 and charged with violating parole and breaking into cars in his Smithtown neighborhood. One of those cars was a police vehicle used by Burke, and Loeb took a duffel bag that contained a gun belt, ammunition, handcuffs, a whistle, a box of cigars, several sex toys, and what Loeb described as “nasty pornography.”

Burke later admitted that he beat Loeb while he was in custody at the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge and orchestrated a cover-up. Burke pleaded guilty in February 2016 to violating Loeb’s civil rights and the cover-up. He is serving 46 months in prison.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The latest event isn’t the first time Loeb has been in trouble since getting out of prison. In December 2015, police said he was involved in a fight at a Mount Sinai condo complex at about 2 a.m. No one was charged.

In February 2016, he was charged with harassment after authorities say he hit his mother, Jane Loeb, during an argument.

In the original case involving Burke, Loeb pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, but state Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro vacated the plea in February after special prosecutor William Ferris agreed with defense attorney Bruce Barket that the plea was unjustly coerced and tainted by police perjury. He entered the plea after a pretrial hearing in which several Suffolk officers and detectives testified under oath that they didn’t see Burke beat Loeb.

But when the plea was vacated, the original indictment, which includes stolen property and other charges, was reinstated. Loeb again pleaded not guilty to those charges, which include a count of breaking into Burke’s police vehicle and stealing a duffel bag. A defense motion is now pending before Ambro to dismiss the indictment, arguing that any conviction would again rely on Suffolk police witnesses who have committed perjury.

Even if Loeb is found guilty, he cannot serve any more prison time on those charges because he already served the maximum possible before his conviction was reversed.

Loeb has acknowledged that he has struggled with heroin addiction in the past, but more recently has said that is behind him.

With Nicole Fuller