Federal officials said Monday they have solved the cold-case killing 12 years ago of a popular C.W. Post basketball player, Tafare Berryman, with the arrest of a longtime member of the Latin Kings street gang, according to court papers.

The alleged killer, Jaime Rivera, 32, of Freeport, was secretly arrested late Saturday and charged with murder in aid of racketeering and illegal use of a firearm, officials said.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in federal court in Central Islip, officials said.

An attorney for Rivera could not immediately be reached.

The killing of the 22-year-old Berryman, of Brooklyn, in April 2005 had been unsolved for more than a decade despite the offering of a $10,000 reward and being featured in 2006 on “America’s Most Wanted.”

When Nassau detectives and FBI agents came to her home late Saturday to tell her that they thought they had caught the killer, Berryman’s mother, Dawn Thompson, said in a telephone interview, “You didn’t want to hear my scream. I’m the happiest woman in the world.”

Thompson has kept a section of her home as shrine to her son, including pictures of him, newspaper articles about the case, and his C.W. Post jersey with his number, 45.

“My son never left this house,” Thompson said of the shrine. “I never gave up,” she said, calling police regularly to see what the status of the case was.

Jaime Rivera, 32, of Freeport, was secretly arrested late Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, and charged with murder in aid of racketeering and illegal use of a firearm in the 2005 shooting of C.W. Post basketball player Tafare Berryman, officials said.

Thompson said she called investigators at least every three months, adding that detectives were always polite, saying they were working on case.

When told the case had gone cold with no new leads, Thompson said, she even went with her Brooklyn assemblyman to have him talk with officials to keep the investigation going.

About a year ago, Thompson said, Nassau detectives told her they were turning to the FBI for help.

“Gang violence has taken the lives of too many innocent young people with bright futures,” Eastern District United States Attorney Robert Capers, said in a statement, “This case should serve as a message to all gang members, if you engage in violent gang activity, our law enforcement partners will not stop pursuing you until you are held accountable for your actions.”

“The government’s evidence against the defendant is overwhelming and includes, without limitation: (l) testimony of eyewitnesses; (2) the testimony of numerous cooperating defendants and witnesses, some who are former members of the Latin Kings,” Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz said in a letter to the court requesting that Rivera be permanently detained without bail, pending trial.

Sources said that before the Nassau police and the federal agencies came together to work on the Berryman killing, the FBI had been working violence cases against the Latin Kings, and the DEA cases involving Latin Kings in heroin dealing. From that different perspective, the federal agents found people who helped lead to Rivera, the sources said.

“By joining forces with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Nassau County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, we identified and arrested the person allegedly responsible for murdering Tafare Berryman,” said James Hunt, the head of the DEA’s New York office, referring to the Latin Kings role in drug trafficking. “Drug-related violence is just one more casualty of drug trafficking that shatters families and ends lives.

Based on information recently provided by several informants, a joint effort by Nassau County detectives, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI agents produced a case against Rivera, according to sources.

Berryman was shot to death by Rivera because the Latin Kings member mistakenly thought the basketball players had been involved in an attack on a leader of the Latin Kings at the La Mansion nightclub in North Long Beach, according to court papers. The club was the site that night for a party by several hundred Post students who were there for a party after an annual campus fashion show. The club had recently become a hangout for Latin Kings.

“[Berryman] wasn’t even drinking. He was there to dance,” the then-head of the homicide squad, Lt. Dennis Farrell, said at the time. Police speculated that the shooter had mistaken them for someone involved in the brawl.

Rivera believed he was avenging the attack and bolstering his status as a Latin King by shooting Berryman, according to court papers and sources.

Berryman was shot to death after he and a friend left an Island Park nightclub following the breakout of a melee that had spilled over into a parking lot, officials said. During the disturbance, a friend, Aaron Daily-Firth, was hit in the head with a bottle and suffered a head wound. Neither Berryman nor the friend, Daily-Firth, also a Post basketball player, were involved in the brawl, whose participants were believed to members of the Latin Kings, police said at the time and officials confirmed Monday in court papers.

Berryman’s killing was “a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the head of the Nassau Homicide Squad said shortly afterward.

Berryman and his injured friend were chased by Rivera after Daily-Firth drove the two away from the nightclub, officials said.

About a mile away in Oceanside, Daily-Firth could not continue driving with his vision obscured because of blood dripping from a head wound he had suffered, police said then and officials confirmed Monday.

But when the two stopped and Berryman got into the driver’s seat so he could take over driving, a car pulled alongside of theirs, and shots were fired, one fatally striking Berryman.

Daily-Firth was treated for the head wound at Long Beach Hospital.

Berryman graduated in 2000 from Tilden High School near his East Flatbush home at age 17 and first attended Niagara University upstate, playing basketball for that school’s team, according to articles in Newsday. Thompson said two of her sons still attend Tilden High School where her deceased son went.

Berryman transferred from Niagara to Southampton College, where in his junior year, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Berryman starred, averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds a game, while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.

Berryman’s professor of sports management at Southampton, Bernard Beglane, said after his death, “He wasn’t just here for a free ride in basketball. His grades were very important to him.”

With Southampton in financial trouble, Berryman transferred to Post for his senior year and was five weeks away from graduating when he was killed. The day before he died, Berryman, a business major, had interviewed for a job on Wall Street.

Tom Galeazzi, coach of the Post men’s basketball team, said of Berryman at the time, “He’s just a very first-class kid ... People gravitated to him because he had such an infectious smile. He was just an upbeat kid, and every day was a great day for him.”